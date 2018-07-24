BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

In other news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $49,461.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares in the company, valued at $211,587.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

