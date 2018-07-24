Blackbaud (BLKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Blackbaud opened at $118.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 371,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

