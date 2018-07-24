BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE:BJ opened at $26.00 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

BJ’s Wholesale Company Profile

There is no company description available for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

