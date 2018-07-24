BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants opened at $64.10 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 83,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $4,642,197.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,772.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $914,147.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

