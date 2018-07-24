BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a report published on Friday morning. Stephens currently has a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a $63.80 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants opened at $64.10 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 136,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $7,588,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,209,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 298,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.