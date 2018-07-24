Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $822.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $184,486.00 and $822.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00409397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00152609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024010 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.