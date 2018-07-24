BitBoost (BBT) Price Hits $0.14

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. BitBoost has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBoost token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003665 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00416850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00147999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023288 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitBoost Profile

BitBoost’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost . The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

