BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.46.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 44.57% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.