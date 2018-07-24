Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $423.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $369.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Biogen to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen traded up $12.35, reaching $370.48, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. Biogen has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $370.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,823,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 38.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Biogen by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,508,000 after acquiring an additional 246,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.