Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.84. 4,111,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,768. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 23.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Guggenheim set a $385.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $365.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

