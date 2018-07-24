Biogen (BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.25.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.84. 4,111,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,768. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 48,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 17,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Biogen by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

