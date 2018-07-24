BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,852. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.