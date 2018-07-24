BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $136,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 241.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

