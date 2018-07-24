BidaskClub Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to “Hold”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

RIGL stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,574,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,414 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,966,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 652,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

