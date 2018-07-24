BidaskClub Upgrades Ebix (EBIX) to “Buy”

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

EBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Ebix’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $179,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,212.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 147,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1,315.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 15.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 701,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1,219.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 80,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 75,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

