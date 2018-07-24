BidaskClub Lowers Spok (SPOK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Spok from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Spok opened at $14.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Spok has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Spok by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spok by 7.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spok by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

