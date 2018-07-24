BidaskClub Downgrades Forrester Research (FORR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FORR. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.35 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.31 million, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.51 million. analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other Forrester Research news, Director George Hornig sold 8,100 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $345,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 69.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

