BiblePay (BBP) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,273.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $5,273.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 797,795,492 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

