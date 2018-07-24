BHP Billiton (BBL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $44.78. 1,360,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,837,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at about $186,223,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2,272.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 585,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the first quarter valued at about $23,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

