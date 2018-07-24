BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 402,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.