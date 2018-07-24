BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $363.43 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $307.28 and a 1-year high of $366.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

