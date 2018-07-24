BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 237.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF opened at $55.46 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

