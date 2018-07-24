BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,674 Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 99.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

IEI opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.