Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 8,569 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 8,569.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 530,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.2157 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

