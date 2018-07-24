Benin Management CORP Purchases Shares of 1,057 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,887 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,413,000 after acquiring an additional 173,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,947,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,128,000 after acquiring an additional 782,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2812 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.