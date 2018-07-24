Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics traded down $0.20, hitting $29.40, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 736,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,035. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $14,855,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

