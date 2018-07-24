Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.
Benchmark Electronics traded down $0.20, hitting $29.40, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 736,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,035. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.