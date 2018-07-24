Bela Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Bela has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $3,380.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bela has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 43,495,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,212,231 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

