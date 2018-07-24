Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after buying an additional 247,339 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,748,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,815,000 after buying an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,241,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,071,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and traded up $0.29, hitting $248.50, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 45,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $248.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

