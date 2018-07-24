Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Beazley to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beazley to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380 ($5.03).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 551 ($7.29) on Friday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 422.15 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 579 ($7.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £50,160 ($66,393.12).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

