Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $455.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of Beazer Homes USA traded down $0.12, hitting $14.74, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,431. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.