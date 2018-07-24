Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 204,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,126. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

