BCE (BCE) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5893 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. ValuEngine cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

