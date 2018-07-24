BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Santander raised BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

BBVA Banco Frances opened at $13.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. equities analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at $44,386,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at $2,402,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter valued at $4,897,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

