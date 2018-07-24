BB&T Co. (BBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

BB&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BB&T has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BB&T to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of BB&T traded down $0.03, hitting $50.72, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 210,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,824. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BB&T news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 74,847 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $4,010,302.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,409.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,084. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

