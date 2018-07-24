Bazaarvoice (BV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

BV opened at $22.14 on Monday. Bazaarvoice has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

