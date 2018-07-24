Bazaarvoice (BV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.
BV opened at $22.14 on Monday. Bazaarvoice has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.94.
Bazaarvoice Company Profile
Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.
