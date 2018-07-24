Baytex Energy (BTE) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

Baytex Energy traded up C$0.06, reaching C$4.30, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,974,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,300. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$286.07 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$305,100.00. Also, insider Edward David Lafehr acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,345.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $480,076.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

