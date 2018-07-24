BayCom (BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BayCom opened at $23.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Get BayCom alerts:

In other news, Director Harpreet S. Chaudhary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $230,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.