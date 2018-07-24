BayCom (BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BayCom opened at $23.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
In other news, Director Harpreet S. Chaudhary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $230,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.
