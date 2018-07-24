Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6,961.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.