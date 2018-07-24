Barry L. Saunders Sells 6,580 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $367,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,458.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sonoco Products traded down $0.28, hitting $55.74, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 469,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,504. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $57.18.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9,365.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
