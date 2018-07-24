Barry L. Saunders Sells 6,580 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $367,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,458.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sonoco Products traded down $0.28, hitting $55.74, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 469,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,504. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9,365.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

