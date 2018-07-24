Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (MSFT)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Friday. Barclays currently has a $117.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a focus list rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.59.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $107.97 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $818.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

