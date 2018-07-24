Barclays Increases Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Price Target to $166.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price upped by Barclays from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

