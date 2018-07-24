Barclays Increases Carbonite (CARB) Price Target to $41.00

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Carbonite to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Carbonite opened at $37.35 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $36,235.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $102,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,647 shares of company stock worth $2,045,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 3,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

