Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN (CAPE) Stake Lowered by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN by 4.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $126.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.