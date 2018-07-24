Barclays Begins Coverage on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

WCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.29.

WellCare Health Plans opened at $256.92 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $162.25 and a 12 month high of $259.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

