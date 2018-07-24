Bank of Montreal Can Sells 116,051 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 242,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 736,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $932,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $501,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $152.68 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.