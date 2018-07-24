Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $299.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $183.60 and a 1 year high of $301.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $1,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

