Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.86 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Marriott International opened at $132.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,996 shares in the company, valued at $64,160,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

