Bank of Montreal Can Buys 29,988 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $43,805,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,952,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,230,000 after buying an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.84%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 515 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $36,240.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,275.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 687 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $48,344.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,295.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock worth $9,955,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. ValuEngine raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

