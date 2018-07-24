Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $86.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 19.93%. research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,216 shares of company stock valued at $96,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.