Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,650.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 72,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF opened at $200.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.4343 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.